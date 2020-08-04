Meet the newest officer to hit the streets in central New York....4-year-old Abel Jones.

With all the protests going on across the country, calling for equality and police reform, Abel Jones of Middleville wanted to do something for the men and women in uniform. "We have a lot of family in law enforcement and wanted to go something for them," says Abel's mom Morgan.

Abel set up a lemonade stand and all the money collected was donated to the Herkimer Police Department. A parade of police even stopped by after hearing about it on social media. Officers from the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Herkimer Police Department, Herkimer CCC Campus Police, Village of Ilion Police Department, Village of Mohawk Police Department, and the Town of Webb Police Department, joined the New York State Police, for a cold cup of lemonade.

Abel donated the more than $400 in lemonade money he raised to the Herkimer Police Department where he received more than he gave. Abel was given a personalized uniform and his very own patrol car.

Abel's mom, Morgan was left speechless. "Wow...that’s all that I can say. These LEOs went above and beyond, giving this little boy some memories we will all cherish. To the Herkimer Police Department and one very kind and special state trooper, Tara McCormick, thank you endlessly for what you have done."

McCormick is the officer who coordinated the police parade to the Abel's lemonade stand and is just thankful to be a part of the moment. "It’s times like these that make a thankless job so worth it. Never lose that kind spirit in your heart buddy. Much love and respect from the Thin Blue Line."

Little does Abel know, his lemonade proceeds were donated right back to his piggy bank.