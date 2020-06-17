Police Officer Lift Weights With Rome Man in Curl Challenge

With all the protests and riots against our police force breaking out across the country, police officers in Rome are proving not all cops are bad.

A couple of Rome Police Officers patrolling the neighborhood stopped to have a little fun with their neighbors. Officer Aaron Page accepted a “21’s curling challenge” from Mac at Bloomfield Garden Apartments that you can watch below.

Photo Credit - Rome Police Department

"We always enjoy some fun within the community," Rome Police said.

And the community is enjoying it too. "Awesome to see the Rome Police Department showing that not all cops are crooked," said Karen Marie Lipphardt.

Christine Plunkett thinks "if other states could have the respect for officers as Rome does it would be a happy place."

"This is what good Police look like," Patrick Kessler wrote on Facebook.

The Rome police department has always been more than a station of officers upholding the law. The men and women have been giving back to their community for years.

They answered phones during the St Jude radio-thon and collected donations from the department to present a check to the kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

TSM

They play basketball with neighborhood kids.

They stop to give a push when it's needed.

Aaron Page

They become Santa Claus when the Grinch ruins Christmas.

They helped make a marriage proposal happen.

They provide a makeover for a local resident.

They use their vacation to provide clean water and education in Africa.

Aya Project

The officers even took part in the 'Hot Cop' trend to help raise money and awareness for hurricane relief and local charities.

Rome Police Department

THIS is what a great police department looks like!

Thank you Rome Police for all you do on and off the job.