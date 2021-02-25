Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Hiring Police Officers

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is looking for men and women seeking an exciting and rewarding career in law enforcement at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are looking for men and women from all backgrounds who want an amazing career not just a job.” – Sheriff Robert Maciol

Have you ever thought about working for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office? Police officers are highly respected In the Oneida County community and take pride in protecting and serving those they've sworn to protect. Applications are being accepted now through 4:30 PM on March 26, 2021.

STARTING SALARY:

Deputy Sheriff Patrol - $41,235 Training Salary

$48,512 After Successful Completion of Training

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency diploma or comparable diploma

Applicants must be at least 19 years old on or before the examination date to take the written test.

Eligibility for appointment as a Deputy Sheriff Patrol or Police Officer begins when the eligible reaches age 20.

Must have a valid driver's license and be a United States Citizen.

PHYSICAL FITNESS SCREENING TEST:

The physical fitness screening test consists of three elements:

1. Sit-Up - This test measures the muscular endurance of the core body. The score indicated below is the number of bent-leg sit-ups to be performed in one minute.

2. Push-Up - This test measures the muscular endurance of the upper body. The score below is the number of full-body repetitions that must be completed without breaks.

3. 1.5 Mile Run - This test measures cardiovascular capacity. The (time) score below is calculated in minutes and seconds.

