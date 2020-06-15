4 Year-Old Sells Lemonade for Boys (and Girls) in Blue

A 4-year-old took lemons and made lemonade for the boys (and girls) in blue.

With all the protests going on across the country, calling for equality and police reform, 4 year-old Abel Jones of Middleville wanted to do something for the men and women in uniform. "We have a lot of family in law enforcement and wanted to go something for them," says Abel's mom Morgan.

Abel set up a lemonade stand in his yard over the weekend for the local police department. He even had homemade brownies, his favorite dessert. "The brownies were his idea and he helped make both ," said mom.

The neighborhood came out in full force to help Abel. "The turn out was fantastic," said Morgan. "We had a lot of people come by."

Abel brought in over $170 with his lemonade and brownies and mom told him she'd match whatever he raised. "He will be delivering it himself to the Herkimer Police Department."