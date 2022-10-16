What Long Awaited Menu Item Is Returning to Central NY McDonald’s?

We've all seen it happen one time or another. There's an item on a menu at a restaurant that you absolutely love. Then, without warning, the restaurant gets rid of that item. It's happened to me at a number of different spots, but one place I can tell you it happened with something I loved was at McDonald's.

There's so many different things that have been taken off of the menu at McDonald's over the years that people would love to see return. Snack Wraps are one of them. Chicken Selects are one of them. And, who remembers the burger that they had in the late 90s to compete with Burger King's Whopper? It was called the Big N' Tasty...and tasty it was.

Well, good news: McDonald's locations throughout Central New York are bringing back an item for a limited time that maybe you've missed and you want to see back on the menu. I know it's this specific item for me, anyway.

It has been confirmed by several different McDonald's locations that the Breakfast Bagels will be returning as of Monday, October 17 for a limited time. Yes, you'll be able to finally enjoy that bacon egg and cheese, sausage egg and cheese or steak egg and cheese bagels once again.

These bagels have been something I have been VOCAL about making a return to locations ever since they got eliminated from the menu during the pandemic. For me, the bacon, egg and cheese bagel is sort of nostalgic for me. I used to go to McDonald's for breakfast with my grandfather all the time when I was a kid, and that was our favorite thing to order. It gives me memories of him, but also is just really delicious.

So yes, beginning Monday morning, you'll see the return of Breakfast Bagels at area McDonald's locations. Are you just as stoked as we are? Let us know in our station app.

