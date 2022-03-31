Ghost Group Wants This NY Prison For Their Own Spooky Scheme

What can you really do with a creepy old abandoned prison? Make it a tourist attraction, of course. That's what one ghost hunter hopes to do with the old Mount McGregor Correctional Facility in Wilton, New York.

South Glens Falls native and paranormal "expert" Steven Brodt has corralled an interested Chicago investor and both are hoping to lock down the abandoned facility for their own purposes. Their plan would include redeveloping a four-story building on the property as a museum about the former medium-security correctional facility, which closed in 2014.

Opening the site to paranormal investigation tours could help the potential new owners generate revenue for their restoration project. Additionally, the grounds could be rented out for TV and movie projects, or be used for events such as photo shoots and (unconventional) weddings.

Brodt and investor Mark Erskine have surveyed the property and have begun the arduous legal proceedings to purchase the property. The purchase price is currently not public knowledge and is being negotiated with the state.

State Senators Dan Stec and Daphne Jordan, along with Assemblyman Matt Simpson have endorsed the pair's plan. In a statement, Sen. Jordan said:

“After learning the project details, I gladly signed on to their letter of support to Empire State Development. Steve and Mark have more than a decade of experience in heritage tourism and property development and have thoroughly researched the revenue and historic tourism opportunities expected to be generated by this innovative project."

Mount McGregor Correctional Facility in Saratoga County consists of 100 structures on over 1,000 acres. It opened in 1976 and housed male inmates before closing in 2014.

Grant Cottage, a National Historic Site where former U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant completed his memoirs over the last few weeks of his life, is technically part of the grounds, but will not be included in the sale.

