New Yorker Claims $94.8 Million Powerball Jackpot

A New York man has come forward to finally claim the $94.8 million jackpot he won in the September 16 Powerball drawing. His ticket matched all six numbers drawn, making him New York’s newest Lottery multi-millionaire.

The winning Powerball numbers for the September 16 drawing were 10-17-31-51-53 Powerball 1.

The lucky winner from Malta, New York in Saratoga County claimed the prize through the 'September 2020,' LLC, leaving his identity a mystery. He will receive a one-time lump sum payment totaling $50,868,332 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Minogue’s Beverage on Route 9 in Ballston Spa. The store will be paid a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

There have been several millionaires in central New York this summer. Sheanda Cruz of Syracuse won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket she purchased at Wegmans. Syracuse couple, Pasquale and Jacqueline DiFlorio won $7 million on the New York Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket. And Utica couple Edward and Rona Firestone won 1 million dollars on a scratch-off ticket purchased from Price Chopper in Utica.

The New York Lottery contributed $39,637,203 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Saratoga County during fiscal year 2019-2020.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.37 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.