You can now sit back and enjoy a movie at New Hartford Marquee Cinemas in luxury seats that you can reserve in advance. It's all part of the Marquee Cinemas face-lift and phase one is complete with leather reclining seat you can reserve online.

If you've tried to check out a movie recently, you will have noticed only half of the theaters are available as they have been overhauling the others with new screens, seats, sound systems, walls and even carpets. They're working on the other half now and the whole theater will be almost brand new by the end of May. But, the best part is you can reserve luxury seats online now just like you would for concert tickets.

Gone are the days of showing up to the theater only to find out the show is sold out.

Here's what the screen looks like as you order:

Screenshot: KJ

We've heard reports of the seats being so comfortable people are falling asleep in them, so book at your own risk! Here's the link to explore for yourself .