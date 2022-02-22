Mark Your Calendars! The World’s Largest Yard Sale Is Back In June!

It's back and even bigger! Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The World's Largest Yard Sale will run from 8 AM - 3 PM on Saturday, June 4 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. Every year the sale gets bigger and bigger with thousands of shoppers ready and willing to buy your stuff, so you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to sell everything you don't want or need anymore.

They say "one person's trash is another person's treasure" so bring all your stuff and keep EVERY dollar you make.

Home interiors, antiques, vintage collectibles, clothes, jewelry, trinkets, tools, furniture, automotive parts, electronics, rims/tires, you name it...you'll find it at World's Largest Yard Sale.

The World's Largest Yard Sale is also open to vendors that sell arts and crafts, soaps, and other items.

To register for your booth, click here, or if you would like to sponsor, have a retail business or food business, call 315-768-9500 for more information.

Happy shopping!

The World’s Largest Yard Sale is presented by The Potting Shed Antiques.

Also sponsored by: John’s Mobile Home, Automotive Service Center, and Frigault Insurance

