Will Marijuana Become Legal In New York By June?

Recently, Governor Cuomo targeted June as a potential time frame for the legalization of recreational marijuana for New York. Will that actually happen?

According to a News 10 report , Governor Cuomo 'hopes' legalization will take place by June.

"We will get marijuana done. It's not a question of political desire, it's a question of practical reality of how you put the new system in place, which is not easy," Gov. Cuomo said. "You still need to patrol and regulate."

What is the current hold up? The Buffalo News says part of the hold up deals with money:

How the state would divvy up the tax revenue from marijuana sales has emerged as a central issue. That tax money is projected to be substantial. Cuomo's office has estimated it could bring in as much as $300 million a year.

Cuomo is on board with revenues going toward community reinvestment.