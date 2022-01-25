Man Shot While Sitting In A Car On South Street In Utica

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight this morning.

Officers were called to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say they learned the man was seated in a vehicle on the 100 block of South Street when he heard gunshots and felt himself being struck in the upper back.

Family members transported him to the hospital.

Officials say the victim’s injuries were not serious considering the location of where he was struck.

Upon canvassing the area, officers found shell casings and a spent projectile on the 100 block of South Street.

It's the city second apparent drive-by shooting in two days.

Utica Police say a woman was shot in the back at around 1:20 Sunday morning at South Street and Kossuth Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital and her injuries were not life threatening.

According to a written statement by the UPD, "From what could be ascertained from the occupants and the victim, they were simply traveling on South St when they heard gunfire and then realized the victim had been struck and not believe the shots were intended for them."

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. As of this posting no additional information is available.]

