Man Found in Street, Shot in Both Legs on Devereux Street in Utica
Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday.
The Utica Police Department says that officers were called at approximately 1:30am on April 10, 2022 to Devereux Street near the intersection with Charlotte Street for a report that a person had been shot.
Police say they were met with "large crowds" when they found the victim lying in the street. Identified only as a male, the victim was brought to the hospital by emergency responders with the Utica Fire Department. The UPD says that he had been shot in both legs. His injuries, though, appear to be non-life-threatening.
Investigation of the case has been assigned to the UPD's Major Crimes Unit
Because of the crowds - both in the street and at the hospital - the UPD says that assistance was requested from several outside agencies. The UPD is thanking those agencies for the additional help as "personnel arrived immediately to help control the situation."
The investigation into this shooting is active. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation to call the Utica Police Department at: (315) 223.3556.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. At the time of this posting no charges have been filed. However, if charges are filed the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]