If you can't get enough of Lucky the Leprechaun's magical marshmallow charms there is some good news for you.

Pillsbury has just released a Lucky charms cookie dough!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The dough is stuff with the marshmallows you would find in the cereal box.

Currently, you can buy the dough at Walmart for only $2.50

Now you can have Lucky charms morning, noon, and night!