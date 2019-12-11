Yankees Land Their Ace, Cole Strikes It Rich

For the past few winters, the Yankees have seemingly searched but have not been satisfied with the available options to fill the role of an ace.

The 2019 MLB Winter Meetings however are very different. With Stephen Strasburg off the market with a record deal to return to the Washington Nationals, the Yankees moved quickly and aggressively to land Gerrit Cole.

According to multiple reports, including that of ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Cole is set to sign a mega-deal of nine years for $324 million to lead New York’s starting rotation.

The Yankees can now go into 2020 with an abundance of starter options: Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, James Paxton, JA Happ, Domingo German and Jordan Montgomery.