Utica Mom Claims Daughter Choked on Zipper in Apple Pie

A Utica mother claims her daughter choked on a zipper found inside a store bought apple pie.

Kelly Marek says she bought a mini apple pie at the North Utica Walmart that had a piece of a zipper inside. "We found it when my kids were eating a snack and my 10 year old started choking on something."

Photo Credit - Kelly Marek

When Kelly realized her daughter was choking, she says she did the Heimlich maneuver to get it out. "Good thing I was trained in that instead of panicking."

Kelly says she called and spoke to a supervisor at Walmart. "I was told they were going to take the pies off the shelves, call the main office and then call me right back." No call back ever came, claims Kelly. "They never did call me back and they didn't take them off the shelf either. We don't want anyone else to get hurt."

That's not sitting well with Kelly who says she taking it even further. "I’m calling the corporate office and if no response I’m calling a lawyer."

Many products sold at Walmart are pre-packaged by outside companies and shipped to stores.

We reached out to Walmart and are waiting for a response. We'll update the story when we hear back.