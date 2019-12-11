If the high price of purchasing fruit already cut-up didn't scare you off, this might. A New Jersey produce company is recalling several of its products after many people were hospitalized with Salmonella. Here's what's under the recall.

Tailor Cut Produce distributed the fruit to New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Pennsylvania is where several people became ill. Under the recall are the company's Fruit luau, cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe, and cut pineapple products. The items come in a one-gallon case and have the date of production date stamped on the side of the container. The fruit was distributed between November 15 and December 2.

The FDA recommends distributors and consumers with questions to contact the company at 732 246-2002. Here's more on the recall.