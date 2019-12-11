Annsville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

An Onieda County man is facing charges following a domestic dispute in the Town of Annsville.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Monday just after 7 p.m. Deputies say, at some point during the incident the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. As a result an end table was broken.

Authorities say, by the time deputies arrived the male suspect had already left the residence. The following day, deputies located 49-year-old Steven Parsons at the same residence where the initial domestic dispute took place, according to law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office says, Parsons was arrested and brought to the Sheriff's Office where he was booked on charges including Criminal Mischief and Harassment.