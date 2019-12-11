Here’s Where to Get the 3 Best Cheeseburgers in the Mohawk Valley

If you're ready to sink your teeth into the best cheeseburger in the Mohawk Valley, get ready get going.

There are few things in life as satisfying as a thick, juicy cheeseburger. Warm melting cheese, crisp lettuce, and even more creative toppings perhaps combined with a side of fries...are we making you hungry?

So where can you get the best cheeseburgers in town? Well, we asked you in our online poll, and you let us know.

These are the top 3 vote-getters in cheeseburger poll.

  1. DeMatteo's Restaurant, in Rome
  2. Copper Moose Ale House, Little Falls
  3. Uncle's Tavern, New York Mills

Several restaurants also received honorable mention, including:

  • Swifty's
  • Jamos
  • Five Guys
  • Coalyard Charlie's
  • 72 Tavern & Grill
  • Beaver Den Diner
  • Bennu

Do you agree with this list? Who do you think deserves to be on here?

 

