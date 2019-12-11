Cuomo Announces Impaired Driving Crackdown

State and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York are stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season.

Part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative, the crackdown is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes.

"We want New Yorkers to travel safely so they can celebrate the holidays with their friends and families," Governor Cuomo said. "I am asking every driver to consider the danger they pose to themselves and others when they choose to drive impaired. There will be zero tolerance for impaired driving, and state and local law enforcement will be highly visible to ensure that every impaired driver is caught and held accountable."

The campaign kicked off today and will run until January 1st.

During the 2018 enforcement campaign, law enforcement throughout the state arrested over 4,000 people for impaired driving.