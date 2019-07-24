CNY Online Job Fair Featuring the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Townsquare Media is helping the Central New York Workforce get back on the job or find a better one. It’s the CNY Online Job Fair featuring open positions at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

If you are interested in working for Oneida County and looking to make a positive difference in your community and want a secure career for your future, then apply today.

Please attach and mail all applications to the Oneida County Department of Personnel.

CORRECTIONS OFFICER

The Correction Officer position at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office is a rewarding, entry level position for individuals who want to serve and protect their community. The position offers many opportunities for advancement.

This Correction Officer position exists in the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office (Corrections Division) and involves responsibility on an assigned shift for the enforcement of rules and regulations governing security, conduct, discipline, safety and general well being of inmates of the County correction facility. The duties involve considerable inmate contact and supervision in a work, recreation or learning situation. Work procedures are well defined but incumbents must be alert to possibilities of emergency situations arising and exercise sound judgment when problems occur. The work is performed under the general supervision of a Correction Officer-Sergeant or Correction Officer-Lieutenant, with leeway allowed for the exercise of independent judgment in dealing with day-to-day situations in the facility. As law enforcement officers, Correction Officers may be assigned to work details outside the prison area. Incumbent performs related work as required.

RESIDENCE REQUIREMENT:

Must be a legal resident of Oneida County, Herkimer County, Lewis County, Madison County, Oswego County or Otsego County for at least one (1) month immediately preceding the date of appointment and must maintain residency throughout appointment.

When preference in certification is given to residents of a municipality pursuant to subdivision 4-a of Section 23 of the Civil Service Law, an eligible must have been a resident of such municipality for at least one month prior to the date of certification in order to be included in a certification as a resident of such municipality and must be a resident of such municipality at the time of appointment.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidates must meet minimum qualification at time of application.

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency diploma.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

1. Possession of a valid New York State driver’s license at time of appointment. License must remain valid throughout appointment.

2. Candidates must be United States citizens at time of appointment.

3. Candidates are not eligible for appointment until they reach their eighteenth birthday.

NOTES:

1. Further information may be requested from candidates to verify academic qualifications.

2. To be considered for appointment, candidates must meet the medical requirements established by Oneida County Commissioner of Personnel.

3. No person may be appointed to the County Correctional Facility who has been convicted of a felony or of any offense in any other jurisdiction, which if committed in New York State, would constitute a felony. A person may also be barred from appointment if he/she has been convicted of a misdemeanor or any offense in any other jurisdiction, which if committed in New York State, would constitute a misdemeanor if the Commissioner of Personnel determines that the employment of such person is not in the best interest of the Sheriff's Office.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Fill out application Print off completed application Sign application in blue ink Submit completed application and copy of transcripts to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by mail or in person: 800 Park Avenue Utica, NY 13501(6th Floor) A NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE PROCESSING FEE MUST ACCOMPANY EACH APPLICATION $25.00 MONEY ORDER ONLY -- PAYABLE TO ONEIDA COUNTY (Possible fee waiver available for qualifying individuals).

Applications must be submitted to the Personnel Office by 4:30 PM by the application deadline date of August 9, 2019. No post marks are accepted.

Oneida County is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. It is the policy of the New York State Department of Civil Service and Oneida County to provide for and promote equal employment opportunity in employment, compensation, and other terms and conditions of employment without discrimination because of age, race, creed, color, national original, gender, sexual orientation, disability, military status, genetic predisposition, carrier status, political affiliation or belief.