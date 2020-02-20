Looks Like The Bills Will Play More Regular Season Games In The Future

The NFL regular season and postseason is expected to have some pretty big changes moving forward.

According to WIVB, the NFL will be discussing a new collective bargaining agreement this week during meetings in New York City. A new CBA could be done by next week'd NFL Combine.

The new deal will include a 17-game regular season, which is one more than the previous 16-game season. It will also include one less preseason game and seven playoff teams per conference, instead of the previous six. Just one team will earn a bye-week in the playoffs.

The regular season change to 17 games won't take place until the 2021 regular season but the 14-team playoff (seven per conference) is expected to be in place this upcoming season, if everything goes to plan, which means the CBA is passed this off-season.

This means the Bills will also play 17 games by 2021. I'm assuming every other year they will play 9 home games at New Era Field.

Read more at WIVB.