There is a huge plot of land for sale next to my home and my husband and I like to daydream about all of the things we would do with it if we could afford to buy it. We've thrown out the idea of calling in the Tree Masters to create a series of tree-house Airbnb rentals or maybe making a treetop obstacle course. Or, maybe we would leave the acreage just as it is to ensure that no more of the wooded area surrounding our home is cut down.

However, all of our ideas were tossed to the wind the second we laid eyes on this beautiful property listed for sale in Binghamton. Our jaws dropped and my husband and I decided that if we were to somehow fall into a vat of money, we'd purchase the land next to us and recreate this majestic cabin, moving my parents into our place.

This absolutely stunning property is located at 3275 Brown Road in Binghamton which is quite close to the Ross Park Zoo. This property is listed with Michael Derosa Exchange, LLC. for the price of $599,500 and we think you'll agree once you look at the photos that for someone with the money to cover the mortgage and yearly taxes of $12,000, the asking price is worth every penny.

Situated on nearly 16 and a half acres, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home is 3,488 square feet of comfort and luxury. Radiant floor heat, a clean coal stove, a high-efficiency boiler, and superior roof insulation mean that even when the temperatures drop to bone-chilling degrees this house stays nice and cozy and at a fraction of the price.

This truly exquisite log cabin was built in 2013 of "fine-quality 8 D-shaped logs, kiln-dried, pre-cut eastern white pine." An open floor plan means plenty of space for friends and family to gather and why wouldn't they want to? This home has a lovely stone wood-burning fireplace, a wrap-around porch with breathtaking views, a half-acre pond, a custom-built fire pit area, and even a custom-built batting cage. It truly is a sight to be seen.

