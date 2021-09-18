Tranquil Treehouse in the Mountains Under Half a Million Nicer Than Most Homes

Not far from the hustle and bustle of city life, sits a tranquil treehouse on 13 acres of mountain land, a few hours from Utica and it's nicer than most homes.

The custom-built 3 bedroom retreat in the woods is the perfect place to escape the urban jungle for under half a million bucks.

Find Tranquility at Mystical Treehouse in the Woods Escape city life at a magical treehouse in the mountains for under half a million bucks.

