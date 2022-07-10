[PHOTOS] Did We Catch You At The 2022 Boilermaker Start Line?

Getting up to be ready at 5:30 on a Sunday in October was a heck of a lot different than it last year, but we're back to another beautiful July day for the Boilermaker Road Race.

This world-renowned race is often referred to as the country's best 15K. The Boilermaker 15K is recognized for its entertaining yet challenging course and racing's best post-race party, hosted by the F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

According to unofficial results, Jemal Yimer Mekonnen, 25, of Ethiopia placed first overall with a time of 42 minutes and 38 seconds. Edwin Kimutai, 29, of Kenya, followed close behind with a time of 42 minutes and 40 seconds, according to unofficial results. The first placing female for the race was Rosemary Wanjiru, 27 years old of Kenya with a time of 48:54.

Get our free mobile app

We were hanging out at the start line pumping up the crowd and getting all the runners excited. We snapped some great photos in the process! Do you recognize anyone in these photos?

2022 Boilermaker Start Line Photos Do you see anyone you recognize?

2022 also mark the first time in three years that the Professional Road Racing Organization Circuit, a series of non-marathon road racing events, will be able to hold a championship race. A total of seven registered will be eligible for the PRRO's $10,000 Super Bonus.

That includes last year's Boilermaker winners, Syracuse native Stephen Rathbun and New Hartford native Savannah Boucher.