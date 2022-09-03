Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Is Hosting a Halloween Party on a Boat

Last year, Limp Bizkit released their new album Still Sucks on Halloween and this year, singer Fred Durst will be hosting a Halloween party on a boat, which has been dubbed Freddy D's House Party of Horrors.

The event, produced by Sad & Boujee, will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Oct. 22 aboard the Moshulu in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from 10PM to 2AM with a minimum age requirement of 21.

A dedicated website for Freddy D's House Party of Horrors has been launched, but details remain quite sparse. A promotional flyer (seen below) occupies most of the site's real estate with a ticket link placed beneath the graphic display. This leads to an Eventbrite page, which houses a brief description of the festivities: "This one time only Halloween party featuring your host with the most - Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit. Enjoy Haunts and hotdog flavored water aboard the Moshulu in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 22nd."

General admission tickets are $40 plus fees and a VIP package which offers access to a two-hour open bar period is listed at $99.99 plus fees. Head here to purchase.

News of this Halloween party comes just days after it was revealed that Durst had landed a role in a new horror film called I Saw the TV Glow, which is produced by A24. It sounds like it's going to be quite a banner autumn for the Bizkit icon this year.

Freddy D's House of Party Horrors

Fred Durst Halloween Party Sad & Boujee