Lake George Area Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Two Elderly Women

With all the bad news in the world, it's always nice seeing great local stories out of New York. In Lake George, a Warren County Sheriff ended up helping two elderly women.

A video was posted in August to Facebook by Heidi Schmid. This video has been shared close to 3,000 times, and captures a beautiful moment when a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy helped two elderly women cross a busy section of the road.

The post reads:

I have to say the highlight of our lunch today was watching this Warren County Sheriff's Office NY officer stop his car and get out to help these two senior ladies safely cross the road. Well done officer!"

One comment on the post, came from the Sheriff deputies mother:

Mary Pound: Thank you Heidi for posting this. He is my son and I am very proud of him. Its wonderful to know that he is appreciated, especially in today's world. You made today very special for me and made a momma very proud."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Behind the Badge in CNY: How Life in Law Enforcement Has Changed in 2020

Not all cops are bad. Most are just trying to do a very difficult job that's been made even harder by the public's preconceived notions. "There is nothing more pejorative than being told 'you’re one of the good ones,'" said a New York State Police Sergeant. "I am not one of the good ones. We are the good ones. No one hates a bad cop more than the good cops."

You can read more on our series here.