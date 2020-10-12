Buy A ‘Legally Haunted’ Mansion In Rockland County

Just 3 hours from Utica, there's a beautiful yet legally haunted New York Manor for sale, and they just dropped the price by $50,000.

Attention all ghost hunters, how would you like to own a legit haunted house? A famous possessed property in Nyack, New York, is on the market again. You could own the 15 room 4,600 square foot single-family dwelling for a mere $1,850,000, and that's a bargain as you're buying a piece of history.

Helen Ackley owned the Queen Anne Victorian haunted house at 1 LaVeta Place in Nyack. She was very outspoken about the poltergeists and phantom footsteps at all hours, slamming doors, and violently shaking beds, but also claimed it was a peaceful co-existence. According to Ackley via the Nyack News and Views, the disembodied visitors were a Revolutionary War-era couple, Sir George and Lady Margaret.

When Ackley was selling the house, she failed to mention the ghosts to Jeffrey Stambovsky, the prospective buyer in 1989. When Stambovsky found out the house was haunted, he rescinded his offer. The case went to New York’s Supreme Court, and Stambovsky v. Ackley became commonly known as the Ghostbusters ruling.

In 1991, the New York Supreme Court ruled that the home was officially haunted, and Stambovsky was released from his contract as Ackley should have reported the paranormal activity. This unique case is frequently printed in textbooks on contracts and property law and is often cited by other courts.

Take a look inside, and be sure to let us know if you think it's haunted!

Here are the property details via realtor.com.:

"Hudson Riverfront Queen Anne circa 1890; location for one of Edward Hoppers paintings. This perfectly restored classic is located on one of Nyack's prettiest tree-lined dead-end streets. Previously home to the award-winning film director Adam Brooks, indie singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, and now home to the singer-rapper Matisyahu, the beautiful space and soft river light form a perfect sanctuary to nurture the creative spirit. River views from almost every room foster an unparalleled connection to the river in this spacious yet intimate home. Fully renovated home complements the style and was crafted by a top builder. The spa-like master bath features a handcrafted copper soaking tub. An in-ground saltwater spa pool overlooks the river. The 2 car garage was recently built and has space for a workshop. Period details include arched doorways, stained glass, exposed brick, original mantles, inlaid h/d floors, and a wide wrap-around porch. Riparian rights. Walk to the Village of Nyack."