American Flag Covered in Poppies Honors New York Veterans

In a field in New York, there's an American flag, covered in poppies that honors veterans.

Students from the Mount Morris Genesee Valley BOCES metal trade shop created 250 metal poppies that range in height from 1 to 5 feet tall, to salute our veterans. Each poppy is custom made for a particular veteran.

Jason Skinner, director of the Livingston County Veteran Services Agency, pitched the idea to metal trades teacher at Genesee Valley Education Partnership in Mt. Morris, New York in 2018. Each year veterans join students to help create the poppies. Participants ranged from ages four to 98. "This is not a memorial but a monument, made by veterans for veterans," said Deputy Director of Veteran Services, David Terry.

You can see the beautiful display along Route 63 near Hamptons Corners in Groveland, New York.

Anthony Holevinski, who will turn 101 years old November 4th, is one of the veterans recognized with a custom poppy. He and his grandchildren went to see the special display in Livingston County to find his poppy.

Photo Credit - Ann Holevinski

John Kucko took several pictures of the tribute, including several close up shots of individual poppies. See more of John's great work at John Kucko Digital on Facebook.