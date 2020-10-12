A Taste of Central New York Heading to New Upstate Restaurant

The flavors of central New York are heading to a new restaurant opening upstate.

Jenny Webb and Francis Letizia have started a new adventure in the Thousand Islands. The couple bought a restaurant that includes a small banquet hall and 9 motel rooms and have plans to bring a taste of CNY upstate. "I love the Thousand Islands but they need good food," said Jenny.

Fran and Jenny came across the restaurant this summer in Cape Vincent. "We would drive into town to eat lunch and with little open due to the pandemic we found our favorite spot. We fell in love with the staff."

Telly's Inn will feature comfort food and cocktails. The menu will provide a taste from Performance Foods out of New Hartford, Full Throttle Spirits, Iron Smoke Whiskey, Thousand Islands Wine, Utica Coffee and locally homemade desserts. "Some may think we are crazy and that's okay."

The name for the new Inn comes from Jenny's best friend Adeline, who has called Fran Telly since the day they met. "She says he looks like Telly Savalas and has never called him Fran. We brought her up to the restaurant and she named it."

The couple has been working hard the last month getting things ready to open. They are looking to hire a chef and line cooks. Applicants should be well versed in a variety of kitchen positions. Nights and weekends required, however, flexible schedules will be offered. Must be dependable. Pay is based on experience. Email tellysinncapevincent@yahoo.com if interested.

The mission for Jenny and Fran is to create a place where "we learn your name, treat you like family and aspire to make you want to come back."

Telly's Inn is located on Market Street in Cape Vincent and Jenny says they hope to be ready to open the doors the first week in November. You can get all the latest updates on Telly's Inn on Facebook. "Let the adventure begin."