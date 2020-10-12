Syracuse Police Officer Passes Away From Carbon Monoxide Exposure

The Syracuse Police Department honored one of its brave and virtuous fallen officers this weekend.

36-year-old Detective William LaShomb passed away in his home on Sunday from a previous carbon monoxide exposure.

CNYCentral reports that on September 21, LaShomb was found unconscious on his boat on Oneida Lake alongside 34-year-old Blair Dodge, who did not survive the incident. During LaShomb's time in the hospital, Syracuse officers maintained a constant vigil at his side, and many city, county and state departments were present at his send-off on September 26, when he transitioned to hospice care to spend more time around his family.

The Syracuse Police Department took to Facebook Sunday afternoon to share its memories of Detective LaShomb.

During his more than 13 years with the department, LaShomb worked in a number of various units. He began in the patrol division and settled into his final assignment as a detective within the Gang Violence Task Force, where he worked to take many violent individuals off the streets and received several Departmental Commendations, the SPD's highest award. Detective LaShomb also served as a team leader for the department's SWAT team.

"Det. LaShomb, you will be truly missed as a Police Officer, and as a loving father, may you rest in peace," the department wrote on Facebook.

Just last week, the Leonardsville Fire Department shared tips on carbon monoxide safety, referencing a report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that every year, more than 150 people in the U.S. die because of accidental, non-fire-related carbon monoxide poisoning. FEMA recommends that you install and maintain CO alarms outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the residence. Portable generators should be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas, and vents for dryers, furnaces, stove and fireplaces should be kept clear.

For more information and resources concerning carbon monoxide safety, visit usfa.fema.gov.