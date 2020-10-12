3 Halloween Events With MVCC Cultural Series

The MVCC Cultural Center is celebrating Halloween all month with 2 events for the kids and one for the adults.

Yogaween for Kids

Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 PM as the MVCC Cultural Series hosts Yogaween for Kids at Atrium, Plumley Complex, 1101 Floyd Ave, Rome. Bring the kids dressed up in their yoga-friendly Halloween costume for a special yoga class with Yoga for Kids of CNY. After, they'll have fun creating a spooky craft. Please bring their own yoga mat, and all COVID-19 safety guidelines must be followed. There are a limited number of tickets for this event at www.mvcc.edu/tickets.

Ticket Pricing for Yogaween :

General Public: $5.00

MVCC Student: FREE

Indoor Drive-In Movie: "Us" (ROME)

On Saturday, Oct 24, 2020, at 7:00 PM at the Festine Auditorium in Rome, brace yourself for the horror, mystery, rated R thriller "Us" written, directed, and produced by Jorden Peele.

Bring your own camp chair or blanket and “park” yourself in the Atrium for a scary movie about a family’s serene beach vacation that turns into chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.

Set in present-day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us, from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide, and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves. [Universal Pictures]

A limited number of tickets are now available.

General Public: $5.00

MVCC Student: FREE

MVCC Employee: $2.00

Halloween Celebration in Utica

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, bring the kids in costume and start your Halloween celebration at 12 noon at the Wilcox Hall Lobbies in Utica. This a safe and social distant Halloween celebration with Halloween treats, a surprise guest, and the chance to pick and paint a pumpkin!

Tickets are available at www.mvcc.edu/tickets.

General Public: $5.00

MVCC Student: Free

MVCC Employee: $2.00

Child: $2.00

NOTE: If in-person events are not permitted, or capacity restrictions make events impracticable, virtual options and/or postponements will be listed on the MVCC Cultural Series Facebook page. All events will comply will federal, state, and county guidelines, along with the MVCC Responsible Restart Plan, to keep our students, employees, and community safe. https://mvcc.edu/restart