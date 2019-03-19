Margot Robbie stars as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino ’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , the filmmaker’s movie about life in Los Angeles in 1969, and the Manson Family murders. Today on Twitter Robbie revealed the second poster for the film, featuring her version of Tate in front of the Westwood Village theater:

Yesterday, we saw the first poster for Tarantino’s Hollywood , featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio . The trailer for the film can’t be far behind at this point.

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

An old-school L.A. story à la Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, the kind of city epic only a nostalgic of Tarantino’s wit and peculiarity could attempt to really do justice. Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a faded TV Western star and Pitt as his stunt double, is, as its sand-battered title suggests, a throwback. For Los Angeles, sure, but also for Tarantino, who, after traveling as far and wide as the Third Reich and the Shaolin Temple, is bringing it home.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26