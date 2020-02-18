Free Snowmobiling For Out-Of-State Sledders In CNY

The NYS free snowmobiling weekend only applies to out-of-state sledders. New York residents must have their snowmobiles registered to ride.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced March 14-15 will be a free snowmobiling weekend for all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers in hopes of strengthening the winter tourism industry in the North Country and across New York.

"New York is home to more than 10,000 miles of some of the best snowmobiling trails in the nation, all with the backdrop of stunning natural beauty that has to be seen to believe...With this free snowmobiling weekend, we are encouraging visitors from far and wide to come to the North Country and points between, experience our great outdoor recreational activities for themselves and further strengthen New York's booming tourism industry." [Gov. Cuomo]

The press release says fees will be waived for visitors from out-of-state with properly registered and insured vehicles wishing to explore New York's nearly 10,500 miles of snowmobile trails.

Free Snowmobiling Rules:

Participants in free snowmobiling weekend must operate a snowmobile with valid registration in their home state or Canadian Province.

Participants must carry applicable insurance as required by their home state or Province.

Non-New Yorkers who wish to use a snowmobile in New York State before or after this promotional weekend can use the NYS Registration for Out-of-State Snowmobile service to get a 15-day registration and operate their snowmobile here immediately. DMV will send a permanent registration in the mail.

Free snowmobiling is NOT for those residing in New York.

The Town of Webb & Inlet is hosting its annual SnoFest on March 6 and 7. Snowmobilers that purchase their 2021 trail permit at SnoFest will be able to ride the rest of the current season free, and the town will waive local trail fees for anyone that attends the weekend.

$4.2 million in local grants, funded by snowmobile registration fees, will support the maintenance of designated trails across the state for snowmobilers. County and municipal governments will distribute the grants to about 230 snowmobile clubs across the state for grooming and maintain the trails. Oneida County will receive $272,592, while Herkimer County is slated for $190,248.

New York is home to more than 10,500 miles of some of the best snowmobiling trails in the nation.