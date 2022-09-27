Thank GOD NY is Recycling All That Stinky, Yellow Hand Sanitizer

With recent reports that the Kodak company would be recycling all of New York's unused hand sanitizer, I found myself rejoicing over never having to smell that awful yellow crap ever again.

I'm specifically talking about THIS hand sanitizer-- the yellow stuff in the big jugs that were dropped off at businesses everywhere at the start of the pandemic:

NY.gov NY.gov loading...

I was working a service industry job when some nice folks from the state brought in a big "COVID care package." It contained a couple of big tubs of this yellow stuff. "Cool," I thought. Customers should like that. The pump is nice, makes it easy to use.

...BUT IT WAS THE WORST!

IT STUNK SO BAD. It was supposed to be a "lemon" scent, but it smelled TERRIBLE. Like sour Pledge, but even more artificial and chemical-ly than regular Pledge. EVERYONE complained about the smell when they used it. They'd all wind up going to wash their hands afterwards, which... I guess is good, 'cuz COVID, but it sorta defeats the purpose of using hand sanitizer in the first place!

AND CAN WE TALK ABOUT THAT PUMP?

That pump was the most VICIOUS pump I've ever used! It would eject the fluid VIOLENTLY, and without warning! You'd just want a few squirts for you palm, but you'd end up getting BATHED in this foul-smelling, yellow liquid. Some of us might've been used to getting foul-smelling, yellow liquid sprayed on them, but not me, by God!



via GIPHY

So anyway, I won't shed any tears when Kodak hauls some 700,000 gallons of this crap away. Good riddance!

NY.gov NY.gov loading...

Unique Smells Associated With Upstate New York