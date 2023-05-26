Kids Found with Maggots in Hair, Living Amongst Rats in PA Town

Seven children ranging 4 to 16 were discovered living in absolutely appalling conditions in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and their parents were taken in on multiple felonies.

According to a news release from the Pennridge Regional Police Department on Thursday, the investigation was launched after a complaint that children had entered an abandoned trailer on April 23 in the Green Top Trailer Park.

Police confronted a 12-year-old girl, who said she was trying to bring a blanket to the abandoned trailer to "keep her rats warm". It was around this time when another girl, 14 emerged, and police realized neither girl was properly dressed and appeared particularly filthy.

Police claim that when they brought the kids to their parents' trailer home next door, they discovered "deplorable" living conditions and a refrigerator that had been padlocked. Feces was found in several areas of the home, along with more than a dozen caged rats.

The mother, 37-year-old Crystal Robinson, told police the kids had been "stealing food" and called her children "garbage disposals with legs."

The police later came back with an investigator from the Bucks County Children and Youth and the children were taken into protective custody.

Both Crystal Robertson and 47-year-old Shane Robertson were arrested on child endangerment charges.

The children were taken to a medical center where most were found to be malnourished, in need of dental care, and their hair so matted that their heads needed to be shaved. Maggots were discovered in the hair of one of the girls.

According to police, none of the seven kids had ever attended school and lacked fundamental knowledge. Some were even clueless as to what their own birthdays were.

The Robertsons were released after posting bail and will await trial.

