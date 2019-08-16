Keystone Light Wants To Pay A Central New Yorkers Rent

Keystone Light is awarding 13 people $12,000 each for one year’s worth of rent. Does that mean they will pay rent for someone here in CNY?

The Utica OD reports that the contest is hoping to attract some more 20-somethings to its widely available beer:

“These consumers are craving financial stability, and we know from our research that housing expenses create a strain, eating up a large portion of their income,” Eric Wolfe, an associate brand manager for MillerCoors economy brands, said according to a blog post from MillerCoors. “With our free rent program, we’re hoping to ease part of the burden to enable them to enjoy the fun things in life, like having a cold beer and celebrating with friends.”

Keystone is also giving 150 runners-up “Adult Transition Packs” to help be an adult. These include an inflatable Keystone Light chair, a branded shower curtain, a Hawaiian-style shirt and Keystone Light “candelier” for your fancy rooms.

Want to enter? Go to this website and register to win now through September 29th 2019. You must be over 21 to enter.