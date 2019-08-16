What Is The Most Hated Sandwich In America?

Is America's most hated sandwich Central New York's most hated?

Maximum reports that through a recent survey, we found out that America's most popular sandwich is extremely close to America's least favorite sandwich. According to the survey, our most favorite sandwich of all is the classic grilled cheese. Our least favorite sandwich: the tomato and cheese.

The top ten of the favorites should come as no surprise:

The list goes on to tick off some classics: roast beef, ham, the BLT, club, and even bacon sandwich. Oddly, everyone's elementary school favorite, the peanut butter & jelly, was only cited by 66% as being a sandwich they "really like.""

Are those your favorites?