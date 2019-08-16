Here in New York, a Long Island security guard was arrested for assault while wearing a ‘You Have The Right To Remain An Idiot’ shirt.

The New York Post reports the shirt fully read: “Warning! You have the Right to Remain an Idiot. Everything YOU say can and will be IGNORED!”

The shirt was worn by John Ruggiero as he was escorted out of a Selden precinct. Check out the photos here.

The 50-year-old security guard was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted an elderly visitor at a gated community in the hamlet of Mount Sinai around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department."

Ruggiero was released on $7,500 bail and is scheduled to return to court.