Rome Walmart Employees Go Above and Beyond for Single Mom in Need

A woman is thanking employees from the Rome Walmart after they went above and beyond to help her out of a jam.

Jamie Lee is a single mom, and when her car got a flat on the roundabout in Rome, she did what most of us would do: she called for a tow. "As I sat there waiting for a tow about 5 people...stopped and asked if I was ok. I thanked every person and said I am all set. Come to find out I was not ok...the tow that I had scheduled through Progressive road side assistance was coming from Winfield N.Y which was going to be later - 7:30 ish... where am I going to get a tire at the time of the night? Everything is closed...in a panic mode I call Walmart hoping they are open late."

Credit: Jamie Lee

That's where Jamie's story takes a surprising turn. It turns out that department at Walmart closes at 7:00 pm. Fortunately, Jamie reached Bruce. "I started crying telling this man Bruce on the phone how I am a single mom my car is in the middle of the road I called my roadside but but by the time they get here everyone will be closed....so he says ma'am hang on just a minute, let me see if any guys in the shop can help you....so he tells me a guy named Brandon is going to come help me. (Bruce) places me on hold and Brandon comes to the phone.....so Brandon came in his personal vehicle, after his long shift of work and helps me."

Brandon came out to help Jamie get a new tire, all on his own time, and in his own vehicle.

Jamie posted her story to give a big thank you and express her gratitude for Bruce and Brandon.

"I can not thank Brandon his family and Walmart crew enough for their help today. To Brandon's parents thank you for raising a great man... to his wife and kids thank you for allowing him the time to help me and mine.....if you know or met Brandon please thank him for his kindness again."

Brandon turns out to be Brandon Willis, a husband and dad, who says, "I was just doing what was right. I appreciate all the love everyone in my community has shown me."

The managers at the Rome Walmart should be very proud of their employees, Bruce and Brandon. This is exactly what makes living in a place like Central New York so special.

Kudos Bruce and Brandon, for being Jamie's heroes.