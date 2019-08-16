New York State Fair Holding High School Bass Tournament

The 2019 New York State Fair will feature a bass fishing tournament with high school teams on Onondaga Lake.

New York Upstate reports the tournament is hosted by NY BASS in conjunction with the fair. It'll all be held on August 24th:

The festivities for the anglers will begin the Friday evening before with a pre-tournament banquet meeting at New Life Liverpool Church at 4617 Wetzel Road, said Christian Misciangna, NY BASS Youth Director. During the banquet, boat assignments will be finalized (each team will be paired with an adult who will drive the boat) and tournament rules will be discussed. The gathering will also feature presentations from Shimano, Douglas Rod Company and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The competition will begin at 5:30AM and end at 12:30PM at the Onondaga Lake Park Marina and Boat Launch in Liverpool. Prizes and trophies will go to the top four finishing teams.