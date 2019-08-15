Rhino has announced the release of a six-CD/one-DVD 30th anniversary edition of Whitesnake's 1989 album Slip of the Tongue, coming to stores on Oct. 4.

The massive collection will include the complete record remastered, b-sides, demos, alternate and monitor mixes, outtakes, a CD and DVD of Whitesnake's headlining performance at the Monsters of Rock Festival 1990 at Castle Donington and, for the first time ever, a CD version of Slip of the Tongue: The Wagging Tongue Edition, which was released solely on vinyl at the time and features frontman David Coverdale discussing each song.

The DVD will also contain three music videos remixed in 5.1 surround sound, a new interview with Coverdale and his guitarist and chief writing partner Adrian Vandenberg, a new promo video for the song "Sweet Lady Luck" and a behind-the-scenes look at the album's creation. A 60-page hardbound book consisting of Whitesnake memorabilia and a lithograph signed by Coverdale will also be a part of the package. You can see the complete track listing and pre-order the set at Amazon.

In addition to the box set, Rhino will put out a two-disc collection comprised of the remastered original, b-sides and alternate and monitor mixes, as well as single-disc and digital versions.

Slip of the Tongue, Whitesnake's eighth release, saw Coverdale unveil a new lineup, including guitar ace Steve Vai, who filled in for Vandenberg when the guitarist suffered a hand injury. The record peaked at No. 10 on the U.K. and U.S. charts,