Cuse Juice Slushie Coming to the New York Fair

We told you recently about the crackdown on Cuse Juice, where Syracuse University engaged in a trademark dispute and issued a cease and desist to a Central New York distillery for its branded spirit.

We also told you that Lock 1 Distillery could still sell the vodka-based orange liqueur in bars, restaurants, and retail liquor stores until supplies are gone and/or up until an October 1st deadline. And that the distillery's owner Brenden Backus planned on serving it up at the 2019 New York State Fair. The Fair opens Wednesday, August 21st, and Cuse Juice Slushies will be all the rage.

The Phoenix distillery, located at 17 Culvert Street, will be temporarily re-located and serving 'em up at Daniela's Event Center--formerly the Empire Room in the far southeast corner of the Fairgrounds.

Here are the ingredients for the special slushie:

Cuse Juice

Vodka

Club Soda

Enjoy responsibly. And, try to avoid an ice cream headache.