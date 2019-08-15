Pumpkin Spice Spam? Haven’t We Suffered Enough?

I don't get the pumpkin spice craze. Don't get me wrong, I like pumpkin pie....in the fall, at Thanksgiving the way God intended. Now everything is pumpkin spice and it happens earlier and earlier each and every year.

Now there's even Pumpkin Spice Spam that you can buy for a limited time at www.spam.com or www.walmart.com. To put this in perspective, two years ago Hormel put out a fake Facebook post that touted that they were coming out with Pumpkin Spice Spam. Everyone freaked out...then it was reveled that it was just a joke.

Then someone at Hormel, probably in a brain storming meeting, asked, "So, does anyone have any great ideas for SPAM?" Someone, probably named Karen piped up and said, "Hey, remember when we did that fake post about Pumpklin Spice Spam...why don't we make that for real?" Then a bunch of executives said, "Karen that's a great idea!" Pumpkin Spice Spam was born.

Well, thanks Karen! Now it's a reality. According to The Daily Meal Pumpkin Spice Spam will be out for a limited time starting September 23rd.