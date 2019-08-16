Some movie lines are so iconic, they make it into every day conversation. Can you handle the truth?

We asked our fellow Central New Yorkers what movie lines they find themselves repeating on a regular basis. Some were not surprising, and some were...interesting.

The 11 Most Quotable Movie Lines, According to Central New Yorkers

1. "You're killing me, Smalls." - The Sandlot

2. "Houston, we have a problem." - Apollo 13

3. "Are you crying? There's no crying baseball." - A League of Their Own

4. "Things that could have been brought to my attention yesterday!" - The Wedding Singer

5. "You're gonna need a bigger boat." - Jaws

6. "You can't handle the truth." - A Few Good Men (line at 00:44)

7. "Leave the gun, take the cannoli." - The Godfather

8. "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn." - Gone With the Wind

9. Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave." - Madagascar

10. "What we have here is a failure to communicate." - Cool Hand Luke

11. "Clever girl." - Jurassic Park

