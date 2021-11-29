Interact With Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs When They Road into Syracuse

Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Syracuse.

Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds will feature rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.

In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.

There's more than just walking by and taking selfies with over 100 of the pre-historic creatures. Kids can dig for fossils, ride a dino scooter, learn all about the pre-historic age at the science station, and climb on one of the largest rideable dinosaurs in the country for an experience they won't soon forget.

New to Jurrasic Quest this year is Ancient Oceans, an exhibit that includes life-size marine creatures like the 50 foot Megalodon

Jurassic Quest will be at the New York State fairgrounds from January 7 through January 9.

Jurassic Quest Hours

Friday, January 7- 9 AM to 8 PM

Saturday, January 8 - 9 AM to 8 PM

Sunday, January 9 - 9 AM to 6 PM

Face masks are strongly encouraged regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets Prices

$36 kids with unlimited rides

$22 kids & adults

$19 seniors

You can purchase tickets at Jurassicquest.com.

