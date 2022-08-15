Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone

Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit.

Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST).

Visitors will learn what Earth was like 65 million years ago, experience an immersive interactive Safari Hunt, and enjoy other new exhibit updates and enhancements."

According to Local SYR, the museum will also be offering “Dollar Dino Fridays” on August 19th and 26th, and September 2nd. This is for children ages 2-11 (under 2 are always free). They will have a $1.00 admission to the mesum, which will include an upgrade to the ‘Dino Zone’ exhibit and the film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica.” Tickets are not available online, so visitors must purchase tickets at the Museum.

“One of our most memorable experiences was the night that the Dino Zone opened at the MOST,” said Joanne Storkan, Executive Producer at Honest Engine Films. “Watching the young (and old) react and interact in awe and excitement with these prehistoric creatures made our donation from Honest Engine Films worth every penny of this investment! Long live the ‘Dino Zone’!”

To find out more information about the Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) and Dino Zone, you can visit their website online here.

What Type Of Dinosaurs Were In Utica, Rome, And Syracuse?

If you have ever wondered about what extinct creatures once roamed right here in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas, there’s a map for that.

Ancient Earth Globe is an online, interactive map that allows users to research what any area of the world might have looked like at a given point in prehistoric times. The map will show you what Earth looked like at a given point in time.

You can check that map out online here.

The Abandoned & Decaying Petrified Creatures Dinosaur Museum This once-popular roadside attraction in Richfield Springs now sits neglected and rotting.