It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now.

While we may not be able to find as many arrowheads and pieces of pottery and such these days, in New York, we actually still have an excellent chance of uncovering prehistoric findings (fossils).

According to a report from Empire Stakes, New York state has made the top five list of states where the highest number of prehistoric findings have been uncovered. In New York, there have been a reported 25,958 prehistoric findings which gives us the fourth spot on the top five list.

According to Empire Stakes, if you're searching in New York, the likelihood of you finding something prehistoric is one in every 2.10 miles.

What are the chances of finding dinosaur bones in New York? Unfortunately, not so great. According to PaleobioDB, there have only ever been two findings of dinosaur bones in New York. The odds of finding a dinosaur in New York, based on population, is 1 in 9,917,957 and the odds of finding a dinosaur, based on square miles, is 1 every 27,277 miles.

While you might not ever find any dinosaur bones in your lifetime, you can learn all about them at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca. Great for people of all ages, the Museum of the Earth is located at 1259 Trumansburg Road in Ithaca and is open Thursday through Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Museum of the Earth is a part of the Paleontological Research Institution which is an independent organization that pursues research and education related to the history of the Earth and its life.

Inside the Museum of the Earth, you'll be able to see one of the most complete mastodon skeletons ever found, watch as dinosaur bones and other specimens are uncovered, learn about the 44-foot-long right whale which hangs above the museum, and learn about coral reefs, and so much more!

