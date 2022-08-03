One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY

It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm.

The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan vendors, and live music in two different locations on the fairgrounds. Food trucks will be offering low-priced samples, to give you a taste before you make your big decision.

Take a look at the LONG list of food trucks participating this year!

Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn

Wolf’s Patio Pizza

Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Bob Barker‘s Famous Hot Dogs and Coneys

The Spud Shack

Carvel DeWitt

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Birdsong Cafe

Theo Petros Greek Food Truck

D&G's Mac and Cheese

Ji-Woo's Cupbops

The Angry Pig BBQ

Ali Baba " Gyros & Tacos"

Skippy's Ice Cream

It's A Utica Thing!

Glazed & Confused

Driftwood BBQ

Elm Street Tacos

Liehs & Steigerwald On Wheels

The Bite Box

The Baked Potato Express

Oompa Loompyas

Fair Deli

Yum Yum Shack

Pbj's Lunchbox

Mamacitas

Cafe Jarosz

Limp Lizard BBQ

Baga Bowls On The Go

Sarita's Food Truck

Calle Tropical

Exhale Cafe & Bakeshop

Baja Cali Taco

Cue Dogs

Muzzi's Italian Ice

Petit Nosh

Funk N Waffles

Byblos Street Grill

Not only is there food trucks, but there's so much else to enjoy as well. You can bring the little one's to the kids zone, play some games, drink craft beer, wine slushies and so much more. What isn't there to love here?

The Crafters Village will also be in the Center of Progress building. Explore creations from over 100 local artists and vendors, all while enjoying live acoustic music. You can contact them today if you'd like to sign up to be a vendor.

Pre-sale tickets are available now at the low price of $5. Tickets will be sold at $10 the week of the event. There will be free parking, with entrances at the main gate and back corner by Chevy Court.

The entire event is being put on by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. If you're looking for more information on this year's event, you can reach out to info@syrfoodtrucks.com for details.

