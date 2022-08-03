One Of New York&#8217;s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY

One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association

It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association
The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan vendors, and live music in two different locations on the fairgrounds. Food trucks will be offering low-priced samples, to give you a taste before you make your big decision.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association
Take a look at the LONG list of food trucks participating this year!

  • Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn
  • Wolf’s Patio Pizza
  • Bold Coast Lobster Co.
  • Bob Barker‘s Famous Hot Dogs and Coneys
  • The Spud Shack
  • Carvel DeWitt
  • Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
  • Birdsong Cafe
  • Theo Petros Greek Food Truck
  • D&G's Mac and Cheese
  • Ji-Woo's Cupbops
  • The Angry Pig BBQ
  • Ali Baba " Gyros & Tacos"
  • Skippy's Ice Cream
  • It's A Utica Thing!
  • Glazed & Confused
  • Driftwood BBQ
  • Elm Street Tacos
  • Liehs & Steigerwald On Wheels
  • The Bite Box
  • The Baked Potato Express
  • Oompa Loompyas
  • Fair Deli
  • Yum Yum Shack
  • Pbj's Lunchbox
  • Mamacitas
  • Cafe Jarosz
  • Limp Lizard BBQ
  • Baga Bowls On The Go
  • Sarita's Food Truck
  • Calle Tropical
  • Exhale Cafe & Bakeshop
  • Baja Cali Taco
  • Cue Dogs
  • Muzzi's Italian Ice
  • Petit Nosh
  • Funk N Waffles
  • Byblos Street Grill
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association
Not only is there food trucks, but there's so much else to enjoy as well. You can bring the little one's to the kids zone, play some games, drink craft beer, wine slushies and so much more. What isn't there to love here?

The Crafters Village will also be in the Center of Progress building. Explore creations from over 100 local artists and vendors, all while enjoying live acoustic music. You can contact them today if you'd like to sign up to be a vendor.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association
Pre-sale tickets are available now at the low price of $5. Tickets will be sold at $10 the week of the event. There will be free parking, with entrances at the main gate and back corner by Chevy Court.

The entire event is being put on by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. If you're looking for more information on this year's event, you can reach out to info@syrfoodtrucks.com for details.

