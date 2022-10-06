Eat, Drink and Run It Up: Oktoberfest On Tap To Take Over New York State Fairgrounds

With fall and the month of October comes all of the Oktoberfest celebrations. If you're looking for one massive sized event here in Central New York, look no further than the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Not only will there be all that you would expect of an Oktoberfest, but there's the added plus of running (if you're into that kind of thing.) The German American Society of CNY has partnered with The Great New York State Marathon to host a weekend full of road races and German cultural celebration.

Get our free mobile app

This weekend of races starts at the Chevy Court on the New York State Fairgrounds and passes through a series of beautiful trails around Onondaga Lake. The weekend kicks off the morning of Saturday October 15 with the 5K and 10K runs. Then, the excitement continues the morning of Sunday October 16 with the full and half marathon's. All courses are certified and the marathon is a Boston Qualifier, which is a very exciting opportunity if you enjoy running and participating in races.

Oktoberfest will feature all of your favorite traditional German food and music. Drink up, there will be imported German beer as well as domestic favorites, and a great local wine selection. Vendors including German apparel and decor.

There will be raffles, a Stein hoist contest, the Bier Puppet, and a variety of activities, vendors and more,

Admission is $5 charitable donation per person. However, admission is included if you sign up for one of the Great NYS Marathon Weekends races.

Proceeds from admission go towards the German American Society to fund its scholarship program for students of German and Kelleigh's Cause to fund rare disease research. Tickets are sold online and at the door of the Center of Progress Building.

These Five Fright Night Attractions Will Definitely Freak You Out Fright Nights is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the month of October. You can find the factory at 1 Lepage Place, Syracuse NY. Here's a look at the different attractions they have to offer.