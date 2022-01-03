Vintage & Modern Collectable Toys On Showcase At New York State Fair

Are you a collector of toys? If you're in search of hard-to-find items one place may just have them coming up in the very near future.

If you've ever attended Toyful Weekend, that is what you can expect come April 2022. When you head to the New York State Fair for the newly named Toyfest, loads will be in store for you. CNY Promotions is touting that there will be 105 tables on-site of vendors displaying a large variety of items, of course, toys being a highlight.

Even if you're not a toy collector though, it still will be very cool to walk around and see everything on hand to offer. Imagine walking by a table and seeing a toy that you haven't seen in decades. Some toys like that will make this a very nostalgic experience for the average person just walking through to kill time on a weekend.

If you are into collecting and want to know what you might be able to find, here is a list.

Vintage & Modern Collectable toys

Comic Books

Die-Cast

Hot Wheels

Matchbox

Wrestling

Action Figures

Dolls

Funko POP

Pokemon

Star Wars

Disney

Non-Sports Cards

Games

While that may seem like quite a lot in the way of items on hand, that is only a start to the list. CNY Promotions says there will be much more on-site as well.

There are currently two Toyfest events planned for 2022.

Saturday, April 2nd, 2022

Sunday, October 16th, 2022

Both dates will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse in the Science and Industry Building. If you'd like to find more info or even get set up with a table, message CNY Promotions on Facebook or email Collectorsfest@cnypromotions.com with any questions.

